January 28, 2021
WORLD
Mastermind behind Daniel Pearl murder to be released
Pakistan's Supreme Court upholds the acquittal and orders the release of a British-born man convicted of masterminding the #kidnap and brutal murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia and Qatar are moving towards ending their dispute, but will it be another point of divergence between Saudi and the UAE? 👉http://trt.world/ffjp
