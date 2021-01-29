Apple reclaims top spot as world's largest smartphone maker | Money Talks

Some of the world's biggest tech firms just had their best quarters ever. That's according to reports released by Apple, Facebook and Tesla, which showed how their businesses continued to flourish despite the pandemic. But it's uncertain how much longer this can last. For more, we spoke to veteren tech analyst Daniel Ives. He's the managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York. #TechStocks #Apple #Tesla