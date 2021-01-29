BIZTECH
Videogame retailer GameStop shares soar in shorting frenzy | Money Talks
Shares in GameStop - the US retail stock that's at the centre of a battle between individual and Wall Street investors - have continued their wild ride. Shares in the struggling videogame retailer soared as much as 39-percent on Thursday to 483-dollars, extending this year's rally to more than 2-thousand percent. It also suffered falls of more than 60-percent in the same session, with trading halted at times to reduce volatility. The frenzied trading has seen GameStop's market value surge to as much as 33-billion-dollars, which is a far cry from just a few weeks ago when the company was worth just 1.3-billion- dollars. Day traders gathering on the social networking site, Reddit, have piled into the stock to counter professional investors including hedge funds, who have been betting billions of dollars that GameStop's shares would fall. #GameStop #ShortSelling #WallStreet
January 29, 2021
