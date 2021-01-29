Joe Biden pledges US will be at zero emissions by 2050 | Money Talks

US President Joe Biden has signed a raft of executive orders to combat the climate change, including a ban on some energy drilling. Biden's reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump's climate policies comes as a new report found that the planet is the hottest it's been in 12 thousand years. Natasha Hussain reports. #ClimateCrisis #JoeBiden #EnvironmentalPolicy