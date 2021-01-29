WORLD
How Will Biden Change the US Middle East Policy?
It has only been a week since US President Joe Biden took office, but the drastic changes to the country’s Middle East policy that he promised in his campaign are already becoming visible. Relations with the Palestinian Authority have been restored and support for a two-state solution has been affirmed. A string of weapons deals worth tens of billions of dollars to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, including the sale of the advanced F-35 fighter jets, are under review. So with a new White House, we are already seeing a major pivot in US foreign policy. How far will it go and what other changes are likely? Guests: Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Dalia Fahmy Middle East Analyst
January 29, 2021
