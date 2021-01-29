The New Piracy Hotspot

A Turkish cargo vessel has become the latest victim of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, off the western coast of Africa, in what is now the new hotspot for kidnappings on the high seas. In 2020, 95 percent of all the such kidnappings too place in this region, with more than 80 percent of the attackers armed with guns. So why are these waters so dangerous, and what can be done to prevent such incidents from happening? Guests: Faruk Dogan Retired Naval Staff Colonel Scott Edwards Researcher at the University of Bristol