Why Are Tunisians Protesting Again?

Tunisia was the spark that lit the ‘Arab Spring’ ten years ago and was hailed as a success story. But now thousands are once again on the streets demanding the same things. Has the transition from a dictatorship to a democracy in Tunisia made life better? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr