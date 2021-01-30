Has Australia Reconciled With Its Colonial Past?

Australia Day is observed on January 26 to commemorate the arrival of the first fleet of ships from Britain in 1788. While the day is a celebration for many, others especially Australia's Indigenous peoples, view it as the beginning of their dispossession and mistreatment. We look back to why the day has always been one of the most polarizing dates on the country's calendar.