President Joe Biden vowed to undo the Trump-era “withdrawal doctrine” which saw the United States pull out of the #ParisAgreement on climate change, the Iran nuclear agreement, the World Health Organization and other other treatise and institutions. On his first day in office, Biden re-joined the Paris Agreement, the most significant global climate pact to date. Biden also rejoined the World Health Organization Trump had withdrawn the US from in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Biden, who has repeatedly emphasized the critical importance of working with allies to tackle major global challenges, also promised to rebuild the damaged relationships with traditional US allies and restore American diplomacy and international leadership. But what will it take to rebuild the broken trust in US foreign policy? Guests: Tawakkol Karman 2011 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Medea Benjamin Co-Founder of Code Pink The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv
January 30, 2021
