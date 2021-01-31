Germany's far-right AfD party braces for surveillance

Germany is expected to put its biggest opposition party under nationwide surveillance. The country's domestic security agency has wrapped up a two-year investigation into the Alternative for Germany party over its suspected ties to right-wing extremism. And as Sibel Karkus reports, a party-wide monitoring would be a first in the country.