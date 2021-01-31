Republican lawmaker files bill for Texas to break away from US

A Texas lawmaker is proposing a bill to allow Texans to vote for or against their state's #secession from the US. But could "Texit" ever happen? - Also available on TRT World - Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr