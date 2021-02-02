February 2, 2021
Trump names new legal team for his impeachment trial after lead lawyers quit
Donald Trump has hired two new lawyers for his impeachment trial before the US Senate. Five lawyers who were to lead the defence of the former president quit over the weekend in a disagreement with Trump over legal strategy. Legal analyst Michael Zeldin discusses the developments. #Trump #impeachmenttrial #ButchBowers
