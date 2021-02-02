What impact will the Myanmar coup have on the future of the Rohingya?

The military has taken control of Myanmar, and the leader of its government, Aung San Suu Kyi, and many other senior politicians have been detained. Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, weighs in on the military takeover and what impact this coup will have on the future of the Rohingya people. #Myanmar #coup #MinAungHlaing