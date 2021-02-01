WORLD
Lockdown and Loaded. A Look at the Rise in Pandemic Protests
Over the last month, cities in Germany and Austria as well as the UK and Israel have seen unmasked masses rally against increasingly stringent lockdown measures. From relatively peaceful protests in Toronto to deadly demonstrations in Lebanon. Is this defiance a reaction to increasingly tougher COVID-19 restrictions? Or a response to greater social unrest and uncertainty amid a global health crisis? Hyder Abassi looks at the Netherlands where those protests have taken a violent turn.
February 1, 2021
