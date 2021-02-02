AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses to the EU

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply an additional 9 million vaccine doses to the European Union during the first quarter of this year. President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, says the deliveries will also begin one week sooner than scheduled. Senior Clinical Lecturer at University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania weighs in. #COVID19 #AstraZeneca #EU