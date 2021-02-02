February 2, 2021
WORLD
WHO says vaccine hoarding ‘keeps pandemic burning’
The World Health Organization is urging rich countries to consider poor nations as they fight over COVID-19 vaccines. The head of the WHO says not sharing supplies will only keep the pandemic burning. Dr Emanuele Capobianco, head of health and care at the International Federation of the Red Cross, explains. #Covid19vaccine #WorldHealthOrganization #TedrosGhebreyesus
