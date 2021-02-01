Myanmar’s military seizes power from Aung San Suu Kyi through coup

Myanmar's military has seized power through a coup, detaining the country's State Counsellor #AungSanSuuKyi and senior members of her staff in the process. - Also available on TRT World - Argentina is looking to follow Myanmar and Nigeria, and add Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder to its air force. Has Pakistan finally cracked the fighter jet code that has long eluded other developing countries? Here is the JF-17 Thunder decoded 👉http://trt.world/ffjm