Cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique

Cyclone Eloise has made landfall in Mozambique as a category two storm. Around 3000 people have been evacuated from the Busi district on the south coast. Forecasters are warning of widespread flooding and strong winds as the storm moves inland. Head of Communications for UNICEF Mozambique Daniel Timme explains. #Eloise #Mozambique #Cyclone