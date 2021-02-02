UN accuses Yemeni govt of money laundering, Houthis of embezzlement

The United Nations has accused the Yemeni government of corruption by running a sophisticated money-laundering scheme. A report for the Security Council found the central bank of Yemen laundered nearly a quarter of the $2B given to the country to help feed its citizens. That money was instead given to private cooperations. CEO, Gulf State Analytics Giorgio Cafiero weighs in. #Yemengovernment #moneylaundering #Houthis