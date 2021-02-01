WORLD
2 MIN READ
What's Fuelling Anti-Lockdown Protests in the Netherlands and Around the World?
Eindhoven’s mayor says he fears a Dutch civil war if violent anti-lockdown protests in his city continue. Police in the Netherlands say rioters protesting coronavirus restrictions are a mix of anti-government fringe groups and bored hooligans. And Prime Minister Mark Rutte scoffed at the idea that any of the protests are really about a loss of personal freedom. The Netherlands isn't the only country to see angry citizens on its streets. Governments are facing a backlash as public safety measures clash with civil liberties. Are these legitimate expressions of frustration or are other factors fuelling the violence? Plus we look at a report from Oxfam detailing how the pandemic is exacerbating inequality around the world. Guests: Jeroen van Wijngaarden Dutch MP with the governing People's Party for Freedom and Democracy Israel Butler Head of Advocacy for the Civil Liberties Union in Europe Andre Walker Political Commentator Max Lawson Head of Advocacy and Public Policy at Oxfam International
What's Fuelling Anti-Lockdown Protests in the Netherlands and Around the World?
February 1, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us