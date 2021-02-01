Economists, ecologists team up to put a price tag on nature | Money Talks

How much is the Earth worth? What's the monetary value of a rainforest, or a whale? These are more than hypothetical questions. The climate crisis and its financial impacts were major topics at last week's virtual World Economic Forum. And ecologists and economists are increasingly working together to illustrate just how important - and valuable - the global environment is. So how do you put a price on our planet? Melinda Nucifora finds out. #Ecologists #Nature #Economists