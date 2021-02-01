Non-surgical cosmetic treatments boom during lockdowns | Money Talks

We’re spending more time staring at our own faces on video conferencing calls than ever before. In the UK and other parts of the world, this has led to more people seeking improvements to their appearance. And aesthetic clinicians say they’re experiencing what they describe as a 'Zoom Boom' in plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures. Natalie Powell has more. #CosmeticTreatments #Surgery #Pampering