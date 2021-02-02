Russian prosecutors say Navalny should serve full custodial sentence

Russian prosecutors are seeking a prison term for opposition leader Alexei Navalny whose jailing after returning to Russia has sparked nationwide anti-government protests. The protests over the last two weekends have brought tens of thousands out into Russia's cold winter. We speak to journalist and political analyst Marcus Kolga.