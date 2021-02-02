New route to UK citizenship opens up for Hongkongers

A new route to UK #citizenship has opened up for Hongkongers, giving hundreds of thousands a chance to escape increased Chinese rule in the city. While the move has been criticised by China as meddling in its internal affairs, Britain says it upholds its commitment to the people it once governed.