February 2, 2021
What does the future hold for Donald Trump?
US House of Representatives says it is ready to send the articles of impeachment to the Upper House of the Congress. The trial will keep open the wounds of division sown by Donald Trump whose supporters continue to believe that the election was stolen from him. Political analyst and professor of politics at SUNY Maritime College Mark Meirowitz weighs in. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Impeachment
