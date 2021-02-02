February 2, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
New route to UK citizenship opens up for Hongkongers | Money Talks
A new route to British citizenship has opened up for Hongkongers, giving hundreds of thousands of people a chance to escape Beijing's increasing interference in the city. The Chinese government has criticised the scheme, which the UK says upholds its commitment to the people it once governed. Joel Flynn reports. #UKcitizenship #HongKong #China
