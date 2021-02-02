Top-flight French football league fails to sell TV rights | Money Talks

France's top-flight football league is in dire straits after failing to auction off its television rights for the next three seasons. Clubs have been haemorrhaging cash since April 2020, when the government cancelled all sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The drop in earnings could force many of them to lay off talent in the face of mounting losses. For more on this, Kieran Maguire joined us from Manchester. He's Sports Finance Specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Ligue1 #FrenchFootball #TVRights