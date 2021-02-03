Female Syrian nurses break convention to join White Helmets

Social constraints in Syria can mean it's often difficult for women to access urgent medical treatment, especially during the country's decade-long civil war. The health system there has largely collapsed and most communities rely on the White Helmets volunteer service for help during bombings and attacks. Melinda Nucifora traveled to Idlib to meet the women who have refused to let gender stereotypes stop them from joining the team.