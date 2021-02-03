Kremlin-critic Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison term

Lawyers of Russian opposition leader Alexey #Navalny say they will appeal his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence as his supporters call for more protests against the government. - Also available on TRT World - Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish drones gave it a decisive edge and victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020. Here’s a look at why the world is now taking notice of Turkish drone and defence technology 👉http://trt.world/ffj2