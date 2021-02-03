February 3, 2021
Trump could be convicted for inciting unrest at Capitol Hill
House Democrats say former US president Donald Trump is singularly responsible for the riots at Capitol Hill last month. The 80-page brief released ahead of his second impeachment trial argues he should never be allowed to run for office again. Former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin has more. #Capitolattack #DonaldTrump #criminalcharges
