February 3, 2021
Rights groups fear Iraq is about to carry out a series of executions
The Iraqi government has picked up the pace of executing convicted terrorists. Human rights groups are concerned that it's an attempted show of strength following a deadly Daesh attack in Baghdad. Belkis Wille, a senior researcher in the Crisis and Conflict Division at Human Rights Watch, explains. #Iraq #executions #Daesh
