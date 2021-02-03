SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE CAMPAIGN

Scotland may well be heading for another vote on independence - raising the prospect of a country with less than five and a half million people going it alone. Could it survive outside the United Kingdom? Guests: Sir John Curtice Political Scientist Colin Fox Spokesman for the Scottish Socialist Party John Lloyd Journalist and Author