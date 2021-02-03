Aung San Suu Kyi charged with acquiring illegal equipment

Myanmar military rulers have filed charges against the detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi following Monday's military coup. They include the obscure crime of illegally importing walkie-talkies, which were used by her bodyguards. Laila Humairah reports.