WORLD
2 MIN READ
Has Myanmar's Experiment With Democracy Come to an End?
Aung San Suu Kyi's once-held reputation as a leader for peace was severely tarnished after she defended Myanmar's military against genocide charges at The Hague. No longer considered 'Asia's Nelson Mandela' she lost the support of the international community, but all the while gaining popularity at home. That seemed to anger military leaders who, disputing her party's landslide election victory in November, orchestrated a military coup on Monday that stripped Suu Kyi and the National League for democracy of their powers. Although the once ubiquitous red and yellow NLD flags have disappeared from sight, a quiet civil disobedience movement is growing among her supporters. But can it end the military’s takeover? Guests: Bo Kyaw Nyein Former Student Activist and Political Prisoner Win Naing Chairman of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy in the UK Phil Robertson Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division
Has Myanmar's Experiment With Democracy Come to an End?
February 4, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us