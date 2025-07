Aung San Suu Kyi charged with acquiring illegal equipment

Military rulers in Myanmar have filed charges against detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi following Monday's military coup. They include the crime of illegally importing walkie-talkies, which were used by her bodyguards. We speak to Senior lecturer in International Politics at Queen Mary University Lee Jones. ##MyanmarCoup #AungSanSuuKyi #MinAungHlaing