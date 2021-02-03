BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Amazon founder to step down as CEO of $1.7T e-commerce giant | Money Talks
The world's second-richest man Jeff Bezos is giving-up control of day-to-day operations at Amazon, the e-commerce giant he founded almost 30 years ago. His announcement accompanied the release of fourth-quarter sales figures, which show how a pandemic-induced shopping spree has propelled the company to its best three-month stretch to date. But what will Bezos's imminent departure mean for Amazon? Paolo Montecillo finds out. For more, we spoke to Daniel Ives in New York. He's a tech sector analyst and managing director at Wedbush Securities. #Amazon #CEO #JeffBezos
Amazon founder to step down as CEO of $1.7T e-commerce giant | Money Talks
February 3, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us