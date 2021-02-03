Amazon founder to step down as CEO of $1.7T e-commerce giant | Money Talks

The world's second-richest man Jeff Bezos is giving-up control of day-to-day operations at Amazon, the e-commerce giant he founded almost 30 years ago. His announcement accompanied the release of fourth-quarter sales figures, which show how a pandemic-induced shopping spree has propelled the company to its best three-month stretch to date. But what will Bezos's imminent departure mean for Amazon? Paolo Montecillo finds out. For more, we spoke to Daniel Ives in New York. He's a tech sector analyst and managing director at Wedbush Securities. #Amazon #CEO #JeffBezos