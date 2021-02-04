Covid-19 variants reported in South America

New Covid-19 variants have been detected in 20 countries across South America as nations report a sharp rise in infections. #Pandemic - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9