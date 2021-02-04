Palestinians suffer effects of Israeli army home raids

A report by Israeli human rights organisation Yesh Din has found that home raids by Israeli soldiers have left #Palestinians with psychological problems ranging from loss of control and sleep disorders to anxiety and depression.