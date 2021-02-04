February 4, 2021
Smart technology to drive digitalisation of the world
The Internet of Things, or IoT, is part of a Fourth Industrial Revolution, and if the experts are to be believed, digitalisation is going to create a great leap forward for our planet. Cyber security analyst Pierluigi Paganini talks to TRT World about the Internet of Things and its influence in our daily lives. #smarttechnology #digitalisation #industrialworld
