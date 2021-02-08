WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump On Trial… Again
After leaving the White House, Donald Trump made his way to Mar-a-Lago and has barely been seen since, but the former president hasn’t been forgotten. Trump is set to stand trial in the Senate accused of incitement of insurrection after an armed mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol on January 6. Five people died, including a capitol police officer, and Democrats argue the former president is responsible for inciting the mob after he spent months spreading baseless claims that the election was stolen. His legal team argues it's unconstitutional to try him because he's no longer in office. And even if all 50 Democrats find Trump guilty they'll still need 17 Republicans to vote for a conviction, but is that really likely? Guests: Alan Dershowitz Former Trump Legal Representative Harry Litman Former US Deputy Assistant Attorney General Robert Gutsche Jr US Politics Expert and Media Lecturer at Lancaster University
February 8, 2021
