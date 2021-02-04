Altun explains what’s happening at Bogazici University

“We will do what it takes to protect our youth and universities from radicalization, terrorism, vandalism.” Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on protests at Bogazici University. #BogaziciUniversity - Also available on TRT World - What do you consider as news? How do you analyse the content fed to you on your smartphones? 'Decoded' distills the content you are consuming to make sense of the world around you. 👉http://trt.world/f12c