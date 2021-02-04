WORLD
1 MIN READ
MSF: Many African countries yet to vaccinate health workers
A highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 has broken out In southern Africa. Health workers are finding it increasingly difficult to handle the rising numbers, and there is little hope the vaccine will be rolled out in time. Medical organization Doctors without Borders is calling for an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in underdeveloped countries like eSwatini, Malawi and Mozambique. So far, they have not received a single dose to protect the most at-risk people, and that includes frontline healthcare workers. Head of Doctors without Borders mission in Mozambique Natalia Tamayo Antabak has more. #coronavirus #Mozambique #Healthworkers
MSF: Many African countries yet to vaccinate health workers
February 4, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us