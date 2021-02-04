Uighur women subjected to systematic rape in China's camps – report

In a new report by the BBC, several #Uighur women revealed how they were systematically raped in China's "re-education" camps. - Also available on TRT World - A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. 👉http://trt.world/ffjq