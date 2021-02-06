Companies rethink the workplace as offices stand empty | Money Talks

COVID-19 may have changed the way we work forever. With lockdowns forcing huge numbers of people to stay at home, companies are rethinking office spaces -- in some cases whether to bother having one at all. But is that good news or bad news? And what could it mean for the commercial real estate sector? Joel Flynn takes a look for us from Hong Kong. #Singapore #OfficeSpace #CommercialRealEstate