February 6, 2021
Demand for minimalist houses increases during the pandemic | Money Talks
The tiny house movement is proof that bigger isn't always better. More people worldwide are downsizing their homes, not only for the minimalist appeal, but also for a smaller carbon footprint. And as Natasha Hussain reports, in Turkey, the COVID-19 pandemic has only boosted demand for tiny homes. #MinimalistHouses #Turkey #Tourism
