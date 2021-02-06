Social restrictions hit National Football League's earnings | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic is taking the shine off America's biggest sporting showpiece of the year. Last year, nearly 150 million people watched the event, and companies spent 600 million dollars on adverts that ran during the broadcast. This year, several major sponsors have pulled advertising. And teams have lost billions of dollars in revenues because restrictions on public events have kept fans away from stadiums. We were joined by Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #SocialRestrictions #SuperBowl #NationalFootballLeague