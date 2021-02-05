ICC finds former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen guilty of war crimes

ICC judges have convicted former Ugandan Lord’s Resistance Army commander Dominic Ongwen on 61 of the 70 counts of crimes against humanity. The one time child soldier is the first person to be held accountable for all the LRA’s crimes north of the country. Emeritus Professor of Law at Gresham College Geoffrey Nice weighs in. #DominicOngwen #Uganda #LRA