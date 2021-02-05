February 5, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Somali president meets with regional authorities to break electoral deadlock
Somali government officials and regional leaders have been holding a three-day conference to try to resolve an election deadlock. They have a tight deadline because on Monday February 8, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's mandate expires. Minnesota University Professor Abdi Ismail Samatar has more. #Somalia #Elections #Dusamareb
Somali president meets with regional authorities to break electoral deadlock
Explore