Indonesia, Malaysia call for ASEAN meeting on Myanmar coup

Indonesian and Malaysian leaders have called for an ASEAN meeting following the military coup in Myanmar on Monday. Former Indian Ambassador Vishnu Prakash argues that Malaysia and Indonesia don't have much coercive power, but they do have persuasive power as major investors which they can leverage to help chart a path out for Myanmar. #Myanmarcoup #ASEAN #MuhyiddinYassin