Turkish Economy on the Road to Recovery | Turkey Slams US on Protest Comments
After a turbulent 2020, the Turkish economy is showing signs of recovery. The International Monetary Fund said recently that it expects the Turkish economy to grow by six percent in 2021 and a modest drop in inflation towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, Turkey has criticised a recent statement from the US state department regarding the protests against the appointment of the rector at a local university. A Turkish government official has has warned that Washington's interference could fuel anti-American sentiment across the country. Guests Taha Arvas Financial Columnist Alvaro Ortiz Head of Big Data Research at BBVA Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Yusuf Alabarda Security Analyst
February 5, 2021
